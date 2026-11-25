Pentagon’s bomber UAV trials test how fast industry can respond
The Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) put reusable bomber uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the test for the first time at a competition in Michigan in November, where eight suppliers competed.
Among them was US manufacturer Swarm Defense, which developed a prototype platform in just two-and-a-half weeks for what the DDP described as the programme’s most demanding and expedited testing to date.
The DDP held its Gauntlet 2.5 on 13 November 2026 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. All but two of the eight qualifying vendors were Ukrainian, reflecting the country’s expertise in this type of UAV.
The DDP is a US$1 billion
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