Rheinmetall, the German defence group, is positioning its GMF 140 guided missile frigate as the foundation of a transatlantic offering, pitching the design to the US Navy (USN) while looking to European navies to supply the volume and credibility needed to make it a common allied ship.

The company told Shephard it was “actively pitching its new GMF 140 guided missile frigate design to the US Navy” and that the design was “a unique industrialisation concept centred around a US supply chain and expansion of the US maritime industrial base”. At the vessel’s unveiling on 3 August 2026, Rheinmetall spoke