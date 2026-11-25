The US Navy (USN) is progressing with its plans to integrate its Block 3 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) EW system onto Nimitz-class aircraft carriers as installations continue on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Funding to advance those initiatives will be provided under a multiple-award contract worth up to US$7.13 billion, awarded to 28 companies on 19 November by the service’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Mission Systems (PAE Mission Systems).

The deal will also cover continued improvement of the Block 3 features. However, as the USN has not yet issued a task order under this agreement, it is