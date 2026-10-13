Patria NEMO Navy: Unlocking unmatched versatility and protection for modern naval forces
Brought to you in partnership with Patria
Designed with the needs of modern navies and maritime security providers in mind, this turreted, remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system changes the game by delivering exceptional firepower, versatility and operational efficiency on the front line.
Precision and rapid response enhance mission success
One of the core customer benefits of Patria NEMO Navy is its ability to provide effective indirect fire support alongside a direct fire capability. This dual function allows vessels equipped with the system to respond rapidly to threats, support landing troops and defend against hostile ships with remarkable accuracy.
Patria NEMO Navy can fire both Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) and Multiple Targets Simultaneous Impact (MTSI) fire missions where several grenades hit the target or targets simultaneously, ensuring overwhelming force and increasing mission success rates.
Compact design and seamless integration
The lightweight, compact turret is engineered to fit easily onto fast patrol boats and landing craft, taking up minimal space and preserving the vessel’s key characteristics. Customers benefit from enhanced operational flexibility; Patria NEMO Navy can be integrated without compromising speed, manoeuvrability or performance. Its Fire-On-the-Move capability ensures that vessels retain their mobility during engagements, a critical advantage in dynamic maritime scenarios.
Offering a complementary capability in the naval environment, Patria NEMO Container is another solution that can be utilised in the same way on vessels which are capable of carrying a 20-foot shipping container.
It is a compact and flexible mortar system optimised for the needs of modern warfare and crisis management, which call for accuracy, modularity and flexibility. This containerised solution enables rapid and effective fire support as well as possessing unique mobility, all designed by our top professionals.
Patria NEMO Container is a “plug-and-play” solution as the same container can be transported and fired from land, sea and rail platforms as well as act as an independent fire unit at military bases. It is a standalone system equipped with its own power supply and integral NBC protection. Patria NEMO Container can also be fitted with additional levels of ballistic protection to meet customer requests.
Operational efficiency: minimal crew, maximum impact
Patria NEMO Navy is designed for efficient operation, requiring only minimal manpower: the vessel crew, plus a NEMO gunner and maximum of two loaders. This streamlined personnel requirement reduces operational costs, simplifies training and allows customers to deploy more resources elsewhere. The high rate of fire and rapid response further boost efficiency, enabling swift and decisive action when every second counts.
Adaptability for modern naval strategies and joint operations
Customers can rely on Patria NEMO Navy’s compatibility with all standard 120 mm smoothbore mortar ammunition, ensuring ease of supply and logistical support. The system’s large onboard ammunition capacity means extended operations are possible without frequent resupply.
With the turret’s all-round coverage, and direct lay capability, Patria NEMO Navy can engage targets in any direction quickly and effectively. Furthermore, its design supports joint operations using Patria NEMO, Patria NEMO Navy, and Patria NEMO Container units, offering seamless interoperability for joint and land missions.
Supporting landing troops
For forces involved in amphibious assaults or troop landings, Patria NEMO Navy provides highly effective indirect fire support. The compact system can be mounted on the same landing craft used by soldiers or marines, enabling immediate fire support during critical phases of an operation. This force multiplication effect enhances the survivability, and effectiveness of landing parties, giving operators a decisive edge in complex combat environments.
From fields to waves
- A space-saving, lightweight design that preserves vessel performance and allows integration with fast platforms.
- High rate of fire and rapid response for superior combat effectiveness.
- Indirect and direct fire capabilities for versatile mission profiles.
- Minimal crew requirements, reducing operational overheads.
- Compatibility with standard 120 mm smoothbore ammunition, and large onboard storage for sustained operations.
- Fire-on-the-Move capability for unmatched mobility.
- Support to landing troops and seamless interoperability with other systems.
Patria NEMO Navy is more than a weapon system — it is a total solution configured to meet the evolving needs of maritime defence customers. Its game-changing features empower navies and security forces to operate with greater confidence, efficiency and tactical flexibility, making it an indispensable asset for tackling the challenges of modern littoral warfare.
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