Why combat advantage depends on connected mission systems
Brought to you in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom
Sam Steggall, senior director – Air & Naval at General Dynamics General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom, speaks about the opportunities for mission systems, from avionics integration to secure communications across a combat network.
He discusses lessons from Typhoon and Wildcat, designing for continual adaptation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), and how digital engineering could help accelerate upgrades without compromising assurance.
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