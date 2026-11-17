Iranian threat puts Bahrain’s air defence capabilities under scrutiny
Sitting in the heart of the Persian Gulf and hosting the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, HMS Jufair and numerous supporting elements, Bahrain joins other Gulf countries as a potential target for air and uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attack.
The reported attack targeting US forces stationed in Bahrain on 13 November 2026 highlighted the vulnerability of military infrastructure across the region. Iran claimed to have destroyed an early-warning radar installation, although US Central Command stated that two Iranian attack drones had been intercepted without causing damage or casualties. Since then, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed to have carried out further
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