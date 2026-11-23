F-16 backbone, Gripen spearhead: Ukraine’s future fighter fleet takes shape
Ukraine has begun committing to its future fighter jet fleets, with a mix of European and US-made aircraft expected to shape its future air power.
Ukraine’s air force could eventually centre on a backbone of F-16 aircraft supported by a smaller force of Meteor-armed Gripens, Justin Bronk, senior research fellow at defence think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told Shephard. The mix of fleet creates a division of roles between routine air defence and efforts to hold Russian combat aircraft farther from the frontline, said Bronk.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine released an outline to modernise its fighter
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