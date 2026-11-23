Czech land systems focus: lower spending means a focus on a few large procurements
The Czech Republic is typical of many Eastern European, former Soviet and former Warsaw Pact countries in that it has significantly increased defence expenditure as a percentage of government spending this decade and is pushing to replace Cold War-generation equipment.
At the turn of the century, the country’s spending on defence was at 4.6% of national budget, declining to half that at 2.26% in 2015. It then plateaued at 3% for 2021-23 before jumping to 4.4% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025.
Viewed as a share of GDP, however, while it has increased, defence expenditure remains low. In 2023 spending was 1.3% of GDP,
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