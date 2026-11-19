Demining companies step up in Ukraine as the size of the challenge becomes clear

The clearance of artillery shells, unexploded ordnance and mines in Ukraine is a substantial challenge. (Photo: Ukraine MoD)

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukraine has cleared hundreds of thousands of hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance along with nearly half a million explosive items. Clearance systems are being introduced but the size of the challenge is only going to increase.