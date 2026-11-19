Demining companies step up in Ukraine as the size of the challenge becomes clear
The Russo-Ukrainian war has seen millions of shells, rockets and mortars fired over the past four and a half years, leaving many unexploded munitions alongside the larger threat of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and cluster submunitions.
The current attritional, mostly static battlefront of the conflict is about 1,000km from the Kharkiv region in the north-east of Ukraine, down through the Donbas to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south. This includes a substantial no-man’s land between the two forces which is dominated by uncrewed weapons.
The size of the area and the nature of the conflict present a significant challenge post-conflict, which
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