Canada in talks with six countries over future submarine needs

31st July 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

HMCS Windsor is one of four CSF SSKs that are struggling to provide the RCN with the required sub-surface capability that the CAF needs. CPSP will seek to resolve Canada's enduring submarine problem. (Photo: Canadian DND)

The Canadian Patrol Submarine Programme (CPSP) is in its options analysis phase that includes engagement with potential builders to determine next steps.

A spokesperson for Canada’s Department of National Defence (DND) told Shephard on 31 July that the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is working on the CPSP, looking at all conventional submarine (SSK) options available.

A new Defence Policy Update is being completed by the DND and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) that will provide a refresh for Canada’s existing ‘Strong, Secure, Engaged’ (SSE) approach published in 2017. The update is expected to provide more details about CPSP requirements, budget and outline the schedule for the timely replacement of the Victoria-class SSKs.

The spokesperson explained that the CPSP project team 'has conducted

