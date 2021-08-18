Refreshed UK shipbuilding strategy to come after government spending review

IDEF 2021: Ulaq evolves and accelerates
Ares Shipyard CEO says that the first Ulaq USV should be delivered by the end of 2021, and a foreign customer is interested in the anti-submarine warfare variant.
Shephard understands that the UK will likely publish its much-anticipated refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy after the UK government's comprehensive spending review this Autumn.
Publishing the strategy after the spending plans improves the likelihood its aims will receive proper funding.
Asked about the timeline for publishing the refreshed shipbuilding strategy, an MoD spokesperson said: 'We are currently refreshing our National Shipbuilding Strategy which will outline the government's commitment to the UK shipbuilding enterprise and rich supply chain that underpins it.
'The refresh will focus on how we work with Industry across a range of programmes to drive forward the Renaissance ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Ares Shipyard CEO says that the first Ulaq USV should be delivered by the end of 2021, and a foreign customer is interested in the anti-submarine warfare variant.
Babcock to support the Irish Navy’s Samuel Beckett Class, with work to commence later this year in Co. Cork, Ireland.
The rollout of South Korea's indigenous KSS-III submarines has begun, while LIG Nex1 is claiming early success in the CIWS-II programme.
RfP from Turkish defence procurement agency suggests naval requirements beyond existing unmanned surface platforms.
USN awards second recent major service contract for the maintenance and modernisation of LCSs to Austal USA.
How will practical considerations influence the ability of the USN to achieve its broad strategic objectives?