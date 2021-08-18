Refreshed UK shipbuilding strategy to come after government spending review

Shephard understands that the UK will likely publish its much-anticipated refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy after the UK government's comprehensive spending review this Autumn.

Publishing the strategy after the spending plans improves the likelihood its aims will receive proper funding.

Asked about the timeline for publishing the refreshed shipbuilding strategy, an MoD spokesperson said: 'We are currently refreshing our National Shipbuilding Strategy which will outline the government's commitment to the UK shipbuilding enterprise and rich supply chain that underpins it.

'The refresh will focus on how we work with Industry across a range of programmes to drive forward the Renaissance ...