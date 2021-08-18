To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

Refreshed UK shipbuilding strategy to come after government spending review

18th August 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Type 26 frigate, HMS Glasgow, seen here under construction at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Govan on the River Clyde. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright.)

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace first announced the Refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy on 16 March at the Society of Maritime Industries Annual Conference, adding it would include a 30-year pipeline of all government vessels over 150t.

Shephard understands that the UK will likely publish its much-anticipated refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy after the UK government's comprehensive spending review this Autumn.

Publishing the strategy after the spending plans improves the likelihood its aims will receive proper funding.

Asked about the timeline for publishing the refreshed shipbuilding strategy, an MoD spokesperson said: 'We are currently refreshing our National Shipbuilding Strategy which will outline the government's commitment to the UK shipbuilding enterprise and rich supply chain that underpins it.

'The refresh will focus on how we work with Industry across a range of programmes to drive forward the Renaissance ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users