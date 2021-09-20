DSEI 2021: Lockheed Martin details Greek frigate bid

Rendering of Lockheed Martin’s Hellenic Future Frigate. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Shephard understands that Greece will decide on its frigate requirement by the end of this year.

The proposed Hellenic Future Frigate from Lockheed Martin is a multi-mission ship drawing on systems from the USN's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), modified to meet the requirements of the Hellenic Navy.

A Lockheed Martin/USN bid is competing against offers from France (Naval Group), Italy (Fincantieri), the Netherlands (Damen) and the UK (Babcock).

Speaking to Shephard during DSEI in London on 14-17 September, Lockheed Martin Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors (IWSS) VP and GM Jon Rambeau said: ‘It's two generations beyond the Littoral Combat Ship, but it's based on the same design. The Littoral Combat Ship has about 600,000 nautical miles now under the keel; we've made a lot of modifications and improvements, and we've run out a lot of the kinks in that design.'

Rambeau added: 'We took an iteration on that design for Saudi Arabia, and then we took another iteration on that design from Greece.'

Built around COMBATSS-21 – itself based on the Aegis combat system common source library – the Hellenic Future Frigate will carry eight over-the-horizon Naval Strike Missiles, a 76mm STRALES gun and 11 VLS cells. The ship will be fully integrated with the Sikorsky MH-60R helicopter.

Asked by Shephard how Lockheed Martin had modified the LCS to rectify issues with the base design, Rambeau said the company had already redesigned the ship's combining gear.

The redesigned combining gear has been installed on the first LCS, and that ship is preparing to go through trials.

Rambeau added he was confident the issue was resolved, adding: 'We also have had some specific configuration items with crew berthing and things of that nature, and all of those have been addressed as part of our updated offer.'

'I think right now we're meeting or exceeding all of the requirements of the Hellenic Navy, and I believe that we have addressed any of the concerns they might have had with the technical challenges that have occurred in the past.'

Name Bergamini Class (FREMM) Inspiration Class (Type 31) Amiral Ronarc'h Class (FDI) MMSC SIGMA 115115HN Categories Vessels Vessels Vessels Vessels Vessels Subcategories Frigates Frigates Frigates Frigates Frigates Suppliers Fincantieri Babcock International Group Naval Group Lockheed Martin Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding Region EUROPE EUROPE EUROPE NORTH AMERICA EUROPE Manufacturer Country ITALY UK FRANCE USA NETHERLANDS Total Ordered 18 5 5 4 U Unit Cost ($US) 649000000.00 320000000.00 782000000.00 1100000000.00 619000000.00 Status In production Developmental In production In production Developmental Length (overall) 144.6m 138.7m 122m 118m 119m Width (overall) 19.7m 19.8m 17.7m U 15.5m Weight (overall) 6,500t 6,095t 4,500t 4,200t 4,400t Max Speed 27kt 26kt 27kt 30kt 30kt

If successful, Lockheed Martin would work with Fincantieri Marinette Marine to build the first-in-class ship in Italy.

Working with Fincantieri on the Hellenic Future Frigate would extend an existing relationship, drawing on the Freedom-class LCS.

Rambeau said: 'We are looking at likely constructing the first ship outside the US, in fact, we'll partner with Fincantieri Marinette Marine who build the LCS today, and we're looking at constructing the first ship in the shipyard in Italy because Fincantieri knows the design and know the ship very well.

'What we've proposed is having the workers and leadership from the Greek shipyard work side by side with the Italians on the first ship through the knowledge transfer.'

In parallel, Rambeau said Lockheed Martin would work with local Greek industry to bring shipyards to USN construction standards to build the remaining three ships.

Rambeau said the US frigate offering was set apart because it was a government offer rather than a shipyard bidding for the work.

Unlike other competitors that may be keen to put work into their yards, Rambeau said Lockheed Martin had built its success in naval shipbuilding by partnering with yards.

He argued that the transparency of the FMS process means that Greece can expect a fair price, as the US government is not allowed to profit.

Any money left in the FMS pot after the programme would be refunded to Greece or used for other systems or services at its discretion.

Other parts of the Greek requirement — the upgrade of the country's MEKO frigates and supply of an interim solution — would be handled by the USN.

The USN has numerous recently decommissioned ships it could offer to Greece as an interim solution, including some LCS vessels or Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers.