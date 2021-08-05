To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

UK offers twin gifts to Greeks

5th August 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HMS Montrose carrying out protection duties for British shipping in the Gulf. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright.)

The UK is beefing up its Greek frigate proposal with a pair of Type 23s.

The UK is reportedly offering to donate two Type 23 Duke-class frigates, HMS Monmouth and HMS Montrose, as part of the Babcock proposal for the Hellenic Navy's frigate procurement programme.

The two ships would fill Greece's need for interim vessels while construction is underway on four new frigates. The Times newspaper was the first to report on the UK's offer to include HMS Monmouth and Montrose.

While naval analysts see Montrose as a likely candidate for transfer, Monmouth would require extensive refits to ready it for service. Monmouth was recently quietly retired at the end of June, having been ...

