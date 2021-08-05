UK offers twin gifts to Greeks

The UK is reportedly offering to donate two Type 23 Duke-class frigates, HMS Monmouth and HMS Montrose, as part of the Babcock proposal for the Hellenic Navy's frigate procurement programme.

The two ships would fill Greece's need for interim vessels while construction is underway on four new frigates. The Times newspaper was the first to report on the UK's offer to include HMS Monmouth and Montrose.

While naval analysts see Montrose as a likely candidate for transfer, Monmouth would require extensive refits to ready it for service. Monmouth was recently quietly retired at the end of June, having been ...