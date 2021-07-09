Lockheed to undertake ‘configuration management changes’ for Freedom-class LCSs

The bridge of USS Freedom on 12 April 2021. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

Are two contracts from NAVSEA related to the propulsion issues affecting Freedom-class LCS vessels?

Some Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels in USN service will undergo ‘configuration management changes’ by May 2022, performed by Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems under two separate contract modifications worth a total of $48.19 million.

The DoD did not specify in a 7 July announcement which LCSs will be affected under the two contracts from Naval Sea Systems Command.

Shephard Defence Insight reports that propulsion issues have caused a halt in the production of the Freedom-class LCSs. There is a material defect with the vessels combining gear, this transmits power generated by the ship's engines to its waterjet propulsion system.

The USN is working to design a fix for the in-service LCSs that are affected, while the service holds off on taking delivery of new vessels.