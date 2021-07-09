Lockheed to undertake ‘configuration management changes’ for Freedom-class LCSs

Raytheon to produce SM-2 Block IIIC missiles for USN
Raytheon obtains LRIP contract modification from NAVSEA for naval missile
Some Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels in USN service will undergo ‘configuration management changes’ by May 2022, performed by Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems under two separate contract modifications worth a total of $48.19 million.
The DoD did not specify in a 7 July announcement which LCSs will be affected under the two contracts from Naval Sea Systems Command.
Shephard Defence Insight reports that propulsion issues have caused a halt in the production of the Freedom-class LCSs. There is a material defect with the vessels combining gear, this transmits power generated by the ship's engines to its waterjet propulsion system.
The USN is working to design a fix for the in-service LCSs that are affected, while the service holds off on taking delivery of new vessels.
Installation of AESA radar aboard new Israeli corvettes meets a requirement to protect valuable offshore energy installations, and heralds further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.
Ultra has received six contracts to study anti-submarine warfare technologies.
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.
The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.
VSE Corporation continues its role as an in-country support provider for the Egyptian Navy.