France stays sanguine on Greek frigate prospects despite stiff competition

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Greece is set in Q3 or Q4 this year to choose a foreign shipbuilder to work with its domestic shipbuilding industry on a complex programme to provide new frigates for the Hellenic Navy.
Contenders include Babcock of the UK (offering the Arrowhead 140 design), Dutch shipyard Damen (Sigma 115115HN), Italy-based Fincantieri (Bergamini-class FREMM multi-mission frigate), Lockheed Martin of the US (Multi-Mission Surface Combatant, derived from the Littoral Combat Ship), French shipbuilder Naval Group (Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention — FDI) and Germany-based TKMS (with the MEKO A-200NG/A-300).
Given the close defence procurement relationship between Athens and ...
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.