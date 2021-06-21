To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

France stays sanguine on Greek frigate prospects despite stiff competition

21st June 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

Naval Group is bullish about the chances of its FDI design being selected by the Greek MoD for the Hellenic Navy. (Photo: Naval Group)

​Naval Group spearheads French industry efforts to meet Greek future frigate requirements, as the decision day looms.

Greece is set in Q3 or Q4 this year to choose a foreign shipbuilder to work with its domestic shipbuilding industry on a complex programme to provide new frigates for the Hellenic Navy.

Contenders include Babcock of the UK (offering the Arrowhead 140 design), Dutch shipyard Damen (Sigma 115115HN), Italy-based Fincantieri (Bergamini-class FREMM multi-mission frigate), Lockheed Martin of the US (Multi-Mission Surface Combatant, derived from the Littoral Combat Ship), French shipbuilder Naval Group (Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention — FDI)  and Germany-based TKMS (with the MEKO A-200NG/A-300).

Given the close defence procurement relationship between Athens and ...

