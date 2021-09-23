DSEI 2021: Spectra announces another SlingShot order

British Army Jackals fitted with SlingShot in Mali. (Photo: Spectra Group)

Spectra Group announces order for the SlingShot satellite communication system.

Spectra Group has received an order for their SlingShot satellite communications system from an undisclosed European nation.

The SlingShot system can be integrated with in-service UHF and VHF tactical communications radios to extend the range from 30 to over 1000km, on the move and in all conditions.

The integration of SlingShot and Inmarsat’s L-TAC satellite service with in-service radios enable deployed troops to gain enhanced communications capability that would otherwise be unavailable.

In addition to BLoS voice, SlingShot includes a data capability supporting critical applications such as situational awareness tools, GPS tracking, reporting and other data messaging without the use of ground-based LoS rebroadcasting infrastructure.

The SlingShot system gets rid of the need for troops to carry both VHF radios and UHF TACSAT radios in an all-in-one solution.

The small omnidirectional antennas utilised with SlingShot provide manpack, land, sea and air platforms with real-time comms on the move, as opposed to comms on the pause.

In March 2021, the British Armed Forces announced they had equipped regular Army units with the SlingShot system.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the system is transparent to crypto, so training is minimal and radio life is extended.