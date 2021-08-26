HMS Prince of Wales gears up for mixed F-35B, helicopter operations

Shephard can report that when Prince of Wales returns to sea in September, the ship will embark four F-35Bs and Merlin helicopters. The embarkation will mark the first time a mixed fast-jet and helicopter air group has operated side by side from the ship’s flight deck.

The RN told Shephard the operations would mark a ‘step-change in complexity’ for training the ship’s aircraft handlers, flying control aviation team and engineering staff.

Later this year, Prince of Wales will participate in Exercise Joint Warrior, off the coast of Scotland, testing the ship’s ability to operate alongside other naval ...