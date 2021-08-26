HMS Prince of Wales gears up for mixed F-35B, helicopter operations

Reshef steps closer to production
An agreement on the Reshef-class detailed design phase brings the ship one step closer to production.
Shephard can report that when Prince of Wales returns to sea in September, the ship will embark four F-35Bs and Merlin helicopters. The embarkation will mark the first time a mixed fast-jet and helicopter air group has operated side by side from the ship’s flight deck.
The RN told Shephard the operations would mark a ‘step-change in complexity’ for training the ship’s aircraft handlers, flying control aviation team and engineering staff.
Later this year, Prince of Wales will participate in Exercise Joint Warrior, off the coast of Scotland, testing the ship’s ability to operate alongside other naval ...
The steel cutting ceremony marked the first construction milestone for the future carrier Doris Miller.
Once thought to be further down the priority list, the Indian Navy is once again relaunching efforts for LPDs and MCMVs.
Italian-shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun sea trials of Italy's Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Trieste, the bulk of which should be concluded by the end of this year.
ASFAT's design concept envisages an extensive armament and sensor package that could be fitted to OPVs to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario,
New features are designed to offer military functionality at a lower cost than traditional naval systems.