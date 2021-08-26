To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

HMS Prince of Wales gears up for mixed F-35B, helicopter operations

26th August 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

HMS Prince of Wales alongside in Portsmouth Dockyard. (Photo: UK MoD)

The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will embark four F-35Bs in September, paving the way for future front-line operations.

Shephard can report that when Prince of Wales returns to sea in September, the ship will embark four F-35Bs and Merlin helicopters. The embarkation will mark the first time a mixed fast-jet and helicopter air group has operated side by side from the ship’s flight deck.

The RN told Shephard the operations would mark a ‘step-change in complexity’ for training the ship’s aircraft handlers, flying control aviation team and engineering staff.

Later this year, Prince of Wales will participate in Exercise Joint Warrior, off the coast of Scotland, testing the ship’s ability to operate alongside other naval ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users