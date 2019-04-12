Australia leases Falcon 7X trio for VIP transportation
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is leasing three VIP aircraft – Dassault Falcon 7X airframes – to replace the incumbent fleet of Bombardier CL-604 Challengers operated since 2002 by No. 34 Squadron based at Fairburn in Canberra.
The first aircraft recently flew from the manufacturing site in Bordeaux to Little Rock, Arkansas to be fitted out with its VIP interior. However, it is not known from whom the RAAF is leasing the three aircraft.
These aircraft will perform VIP transportation tasks within Australia and around the region. Their three Pratt & Whitney PW307A engines mean they can take off
