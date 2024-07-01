Three CB90 patrol boats delivered to Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has received three CB90 combat boats donated by Steel Front, an organisation of military assistance provided by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

The donation includes training and is worth US$4.1 million taking donations from Steel Front in support of Ukraine forces to US$200 million.

The organisation has provided electronic warfare equipment, a wide range of vehicles including drones, tank shields, steel shelters for soldiers on the front line and personal protection equipment.

Related Articles

Saab wins combat boat order from Sweden

CB90s are Swedish-made vessels designed to be fast and manoeuvrable with two 600kW marine diesel engines which power two water jets, combined with underwater control surfaces. They have a top speed of 40kt and can come to a complete stop in just 40m. They feature a shallow draught for operations in coastal waters and shorelines.

Boats are in service with Greece, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Sweden, Ukraine and the US Navy with platforms manufactured by Saab, ASTIMAR Tampico, Safe Boats International and Sima Shipyard.

The latest delivery is on top of others supplied to Ukraine. In March 2024, the Dutch Defence Ministry announced that the Netherlands would donate three CB90s to Ukraine.

As part of a $680 million aid package to Ukraine, Sweden will supply 10 CB90 assault craft. It is not clear whether this will come from the ranks of the vessels already in service or from those on order.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

CB90