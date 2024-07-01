To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How has Russia progressed with the development of a nuclear anti-satellite weapon?

1st July 2024 - 16:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

USSF-52 carrying a X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle. (Photo: US Space Force)

The Pentagon recently confirmed that Moscow launched a LEO satellite that could offer a counter-space capability. Media news outlets also reported that the Kremlin was approaching initial trials.

Recent US government reports have claimed that Russia has been rapidly progressing with the development of a nuclear anti-satellite weapon (ASAT), however, it is not clear at what stage this programme currently is. This uncertainty has led the US Congress towards pressing the Biden administration to release additional classified information related to Moscow’s advancements in this domain.

The Pentagon confirmed that the Kremlin launched a low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite that could be a counter-space weapon capable of attacking other space assets. The Russian capability was positioned in the same orbit as US government satellites.

Eastern European news outlets also reported that

