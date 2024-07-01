SPX incorporates other makers' systems onto its BlackTALON CUAS architecture
SPX Communication Technologies has introduced an open architecture version of its BlackTALON CUAS system which will allow the integration of a range of different sensors beyond those from Chess Dynamics and Blighter which are used already.
BlackTALON Ecosystem integrates SPX Communication Technologies’ technology into a vendor-agnostic framework in an effort to meet specific customer requirements and provide a tailored solution for particular concepts of operations.
Solutions highlighted by the company include autonomous optical tracking from OpenWorks, 3D radar from US provider Echodyne and RF subsystems from SPX mounted on a range of dispersed or centrally located mobile or transportable masts integrated by BlackTALON Ecosystem.
Graeme Forsyth, CUAS product manager at SPX Communication Technologies, said open architecture and the ability to integrate a wide range of systems was an operational requirement.
“The complexity and speed that modern conflict develops means it's impossible for a single CUAS provider to own all the necessary technologies to provide a best-in-class solution suitable for all forms of threats today and in the future,” Forsyth said.
The BlackTALON CUAS system was shown for the first time at the Association of Old Crows International Symposium in Washington DC in December 2021.
At the time the company said more than 100 systems were deployed in Europe and more systems were expected to be delivered to as many as nine European customers in 2022.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
First locally built KF41 Lynx IFV handed over to Hungary
The KF41 procurement is part of Hungary’s Zrínyi 2026 development plan and is one of several efforts to procure modern, NATO-standard platforms that will supersede legacy equipment received from the Soviet Union by 2026.
-
Elbit Systems looks to enhance automation for Israeli artillery systems
Automation efforts on the Roem and Sigma howitzers will maintain a ‘man in a loop’ configuration as the Israeli company focuses on the export market.
-
How Spain’s acquisition of PAC-3 MSE can boost European air defence
Madrid will increase interoperability with the other seven users of next-gen Patriot in the region.
-
MBDA announces new VSHORAD system at Farnborough International Airshow 2024
The VSHORAD supersonic single-operator interceptor air defence system was unveiled at Farnborough.
-
BAE Tridon MK2 fitted with Chess Dynamics fire control system
The collaboration between the defence giant and the gunfire control specialist will help deliver a modular anti-drone solution.