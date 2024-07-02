Rheinmetall awarded truck framework as part of procurement project worth up to $3.8 billion

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) has received a €312 million (US$334.5 million) order for 610 vehicles from Germany, the first placed from a framework agreement with a value of as much as €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) for up to 6,500 trucks.

This framework-contract allows the German Defence Forces (Bundeswehr) to flexibly order further quantities of already introduced unprotected transportation vehicles Unprotected Transport Vehicle (UTF) 5t and UTF 15t-trucks for seven years. In addition to these vehicles the agreement will include the company’s new 4x4 UTF 3.5t.

By the end of 2024, more than 6,000 HX vehicles will have been delivered to the Bundeswehr since 2017, together with the swap-body loader systems (Wechselladersystem or WLS) and 70t tractor units.

The deal was signed on 1 July by Annette Lehnigk-Emden, president of the Defence Procurement Agency (BAAINBw), and the management of RMMV after the budget committee of the Federal German Parliament had approved funding on 26 June.

The funding has come from a special Bundeswehr fund which was established after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to boost defence procurement. Delivery of the first 250 vehicles is expected to take place in 2024.

