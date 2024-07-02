US Army and US Navy test common hypersonic missile in Hawaii

The US Army and US Navy have conducted an end-to-end flight test of a common hypersonic missile built to be fired from land platforms, surface vessels and submarines. The trial occurred on 28 June in the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii.

Part of the navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon All Up Round (LRHW)/Dark Eagle programmes, the demonstration was intended to provide data on the performance of the capability.

“Through our joint efforts, we are developing new equipment and adopting new defence concepts that will enable the army to maintain superiority over any