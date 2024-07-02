Sogitec combines Sword, Genius and HORUS for virtual/constructive demonstrator

French simulation specialists Sogitec, a subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has integrated its Genius generic UAS simulator and its helicopter rear unit simulator (HORUS) cabin simulator with MASA’s Sword constructive simulation. The platform was demonstrated as a proof-of-concept at Eurosatory in Paris last month.

MASA’s Sword is an automated, aggregated constructive simulation with an open simulation platform which is interoperable with other simulations and command and control (C2) systems. It has been used in more than 20 countries for command and staff and command post training. A major user has been the French Army, and it is known in