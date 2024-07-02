To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Sogitec combines Sword, Genius and HORUS for virtual/constructive demonstrator

Sogitec combines Sword, Genius and HORUS for virtual/constructive demonstrator

2nd July 2024 - 15:50 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt

RSS

Sogitec’s virtual/constructive concept demonstrator on display at Eurosatory 2024 featuring the Genius UAV simulator (left) and Sword constructive simulation (right). (Photo: Giles Ebbutt)

The French company has integrated its Genius UAS and HORUS helicopter simulators with MASA’s Sword constructive simulation as it aims to achieve operational orders by the end of 2025.

French simulation specialists Sogitec, a subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has integrated its Genius generic UAS simulator and its helicopter rear unit simulator (HORUS) cabin simulator with MASA’s Sword constructive simulation. The platform was demonstrated as a proof-of-concept at Eurosatory in Paris last month.

MASA’s Sword is an automated, aggregated constructive simulation with an open simulation platform which is interoperable with other simulations and command and control (C2) systems. It has been used in more than 20 countries for command and staff and command post training. A major user has been the French Army, and it is known in

Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Giles Ebbutt

Author

Giles Ebbutt

Giles Ebbutt is a Shephard Media correspondent based in the UK who specialises in C4ISR …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Decisive Edge Newsletter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us