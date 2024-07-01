MQ-25 development progresses as new contracts possible

Boeing has said it is anticipating three low-rate initial production (LRIP) contracts from the US Navy for its MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based refuelling UAS. Each contract would be for three platforms with the first order expected to be placed next year.

Aside from these orders from the US Navy, Boeing has been contracted for 11 flying articles, specifically for engineering development model platforms, five system demonstration aircraft – two of which were funded under a recent contract – and two non-flying static and fatigue test articles. The company has funded and built a single aircraft as part of the development project.

One aircraft has been delivered