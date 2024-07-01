To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MQ-25 development progresses as new contracts possible

1st July 2024 - 10:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Jacksonville, Florida

In 2021, the MQ-25 completed deck trials and LRIP contracts are on the way, according to Boeing. (Photo: Boeing)

The MQ-25 Stingray represents the latest developments in the UAS field, bring closer to reality many of the often predicted additional roles that could be conducted by these types of systems.

Boeing has said it is anticipating three low-rate initial production (LRIP) contracts from the US Navy for its MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based refuelling UAS. Each contract would be for three platforms with the first order expected to be placed next year.

Aside from these orders from the US Navy, Boeing has been contracted for 11 flying articles, specifically for engineering development model platforms, five system demonstration aircraft – two of which were funded under a recent contract – and two non-flying static and fatigue test articles. The company has funded and built a single aircraft as part of the development project.

One aircraft has been delivered

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

