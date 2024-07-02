First full set of IBCS delivered with testing to start next year

Northrop Grumman last month announced the delivery of the first production IBCS Engagement Operations Center (EOC) and Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN) relay, creating the first full set of IBCS delivered under the low-rate initial production award.

EOC and IFCN relay, coupled with the Integrated Collaborative Environment (ICE) delivered in December 2023, has led to the creation of the complete IBCS system, allowing the US Army to conduct the necessary training to deploy IBCS.

The announcement followed the US Army awarding Northrop Grumman a Full Rate Production (FRP) contract for IBCS in May. The fiscal year 2024 FRP award of US$145 million will support production and deployment of IBCS’ C2 capabilities.

The EOC and IFCN Relay deliveries follow the initial December 2023 delivery of the ICE to the army, of which the army has accepted 13. This first full set of equipment will support initial activities leading to IBCS Full Operational Test and Evaluation in 2025.

In November 2023, Northrop Grumman tested IBCS with the US Army during advanced live fire flight tests. During advanced live fire flight tests at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, the IBCS demonstrated its ability to integrate sensors and effectors to the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), fusing data across the battlespace.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command Systems (IBCS)-WISLA air and missile defence

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

IBCS