Thales expanded rocket factory provides five-fold increase in manufacturing capability
Thales Belgium has opened an expanded missile factory in the Walloon region town of Herstal which will see a five-fold increase in the company’s ability to make FZ275 LGR 70-mm laser-guided rockets.
The new capacity, part of a €20 million (US$21.4 million) investment plan launched in 2023 and boosted by the support of the Belgian government and the European Union’s Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) plan.
In the space of less than a year, the company has laid the groundwork for increased production of 70mm rockets, increasing personnel at the site by 50, strengthening the supply chain and reorganising activities in an effort which will see capacity increase from 1,000 guided rockets a year to 5,000 a year by 2025
The company said “the higher production rates will make it possible to respond faster to the ammunition requirements of the armed forces” and notably the rocket is the NATO-standard 70mm (2.75 inch) calibre currently being used in Ukraine.
The rockets can be used by crewed and uncrewed land, air and naval platforms and can also be used for CUAS operations and to support ground-to-ground strike capabilities. The missile has a length of 1.8m and a weight of 12.5kg with a range of 6km.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
First locally built KF41 Lynx IFV handed over to Hungary
The KF41 procurement is part of Hungary’s Zrínyi 2026 development plan and is one of several efforts to procure modern, NATO-standard platforms that will supersede legacy equipment received from the Soviet Union by 2026.
-
How Spain’s acquisition of PAC-3 MSE can boost European air defence
Madrid will increase interoperability with the other seven users of next-gen Patriot in the region.
-
MBDA announces new VSHORAD system at Farnborough International Airshow 2024
The VSHORAD supersonic single-operator interceptor air defence system was unveiled at Farnborough.
-
Raytheon notes CUAS laser success and pushes for faster air defence manufacture
Raytheon’s Patriot air defence system has been in high demand with orders and commitment coming in from Germany, Romania and Spain.
-
BAE Tridon MK2 fitted with Chess Dynamics fire control system
The collaboration between the defence giant and the gunfire control specialist will help deliver a modular anti-drone solution.