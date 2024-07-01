Thales expanded rocket factory provides five-fold increase in manufacturing capability

Thales Belgium has opened an expanded missile factory in the Walloon region town of Herstal which will see a five-fold increase in the company’s ability to make FZ275 LGR 70-mm laser-guided rockets.

The new capacity, part of a €20 million (US$21.4 million) investment plan launched in 2023 and boosted by the support of the Belgian government and the European Union’s Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) plan.

In the space of less than a year, the company has laid the groundwork for increased production of 70mm rockets, increasing personnel at the site by 50, strengthening the supply chain and reorganising activities in an effort which will see capacity increase from 1,000 guided rockets a year to 5,000 a year by 2025

The company said “the higher production rates will make it possible to respond faster to the ammunition requirements of the armed forces” and notably the rocket is the NATO-standard 70mm (2.75 inch) calibre currently being used in Ukraine.

The rockets can be used by crewed and uncrewed land, air and naval platforms and can also be used for CUAS operations and to support ground-to-ground strike capabilities. The missile has a length of 1.8m and a weight of 12.5kg with a range of 6km.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

FZ275 LGR