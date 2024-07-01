To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NP Aerospace expansion on the cards after acquiring Jankel Armouring assets

1st July 2024 - 11:59 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

A batch of Jankel Light Troop Transport Vehicles (LTTVs) for the Belgian Army, based on a Unimog (4x4) chassis fitted with protected cab and front-mounted winch, awaiting delivery. (Photo: NP Aerospace)

The UK-based armour manufacturer acquired Jankel Armouring Limited after the latter entered administration earlier this year.

NP Aerospace has begun integrating key assets of Jankel Armouring Limited which it acquired early last month after the latter went into administration in February 2024 due to cash-flow problems.

Jankel’s range of tactical vehicles, civilian armoured vehicles (CAV), armour technologies, seating systems and through-life support services will gradually be merged with the NP Aerospace product range.

Jankel had been successful in numerous markets including Belgium where it was contracted to supply 199 Mercades-Benz Unimog (4x4) platforms and 108 Fox Rapid Reaction Vehicle-x (RRV-x) vehicles based on a commercial off-the-shelf Toyota Land Cruiser (4x4) platform.

All of these have been

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

