NP Aerospace expansion on the cards after acquiring Jankel Armouring assets
NP Aerospace has begun integrating key assets of Jankel Armouring Limited which it acquired early last month after the latter went into administration in February 2024 due to cash-flow problems.
Jankel’s range of tactical vehicles, civilian armoured vehicles (CAV), armour technologies, seating systems and through-life support services will gradually be merged with the NP Aerospace product range.
Jankel had been successful in numerous markets including Belgium where it was contracted to supply 199 Mercades-Benz Unimog (4x4) platforms and 108 Fox Rapid Reaction Vehicle-x (RRV-x) vehicles based on a commercial off-the-shelf Toyota Land Cruiser (4x4) platform.
