To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

What a Trump victory could mean for the defence industry

6th November 2024 - 14:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The incoming administration has said it would invest in air defence capabilities. (Photo: US Army)

Trump claimed that the US wanted “a strong and powerful military” in his victory speech.

The expected victory of Donald Trump for a second term as US president will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the national defence industry. During his campaign, Trump claimed that investments in military capabilities and production capacities would increase to overmatch China, Russia and other peer adversaries were he to beat Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

“We want a strong and powerful military and, ideally, we don’t have to use it,” Trump said during a speech to his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, on 6 November, after being named as the projected winner of the 2024 presidential election by

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free store ies per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us