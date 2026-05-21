SOF Week 2026: The Gear Keeping Warfighters Ready in Extreme Climates (Video)
John Damarin, president of Pro-Shot Defense, explores how specialised lubricants, cleaning systems and field maintenance kits help operators maintain weapon reliability when failure is not an option.
The discussion also covers innovations aimed at supporting modern battlefield requirements, including drone optics maintenance and precision torque systems for deployed operators.
Pro-Shot Defense explains how its systems are designed to support operators who cannot afford equipment failure during high-risk missions.
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