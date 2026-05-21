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SOF Week 2026: The Gear Keeping Warfighters Ready in Extreme Climates (Video)

21st May 2026 - 02:00 GMT | by Studio in Tampa

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At SOF Week 2026, Pro-Shot Defense discusses the maintenance technologies and weapon support tools designed to keep special operations forces mission ready in the world’s harshest environments.

John Damarin, president of Pro-Shot Defense, explores how specialised lubricants, cleaning systems and field maintenance kits help operators maintain weapon reliability when failure is not an option.

The discussion also covers innovations aimed at supporting modern battlefield requirements, including drone optics maintenance and precision torque systems for deployed operators.

Pro-Shot Defense explains how its systems are designed to support operators who cannot afford equipment failure during high-risk missions.

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Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

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