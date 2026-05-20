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Are counter-drone systems for dismounted troops emerging as the next procurement battle?

20th May 2026 - 08:53 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

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The Wraith Shield CUAS capability converts existing radios into counter-drone sensors. (Photo: L3Harris)

As uncrewed aerial systems and loitering munitions evolve, it is increasingly necessary for counter-uncrewed solutions to keep pace in order to protect not only military facilities and platforms but also dismounted troops.

Infantry squads, mortar teams, special forces, snipers and other troops who have to spend time on foot in the battlefield are at risk of the growing number of threats from above; namely drones and loitering munitions.

At a panel on counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) technology at the Modern Day Marine exposition in Washington, DC, in April, US Marine Corps (USMC) officers explained that there is no one single answer for drone threats. The ideal response is a multi-layered approach involving a variety of systems working together to detect, monitor and neutralise aerial threats.

When it comes to dismounted troops, this

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

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