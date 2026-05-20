Are counter-drone systems for dismounted troops emerging as the next procurement battle?
Infantry squads, mortar teams, special forces, snipers and other troops who have to spend time on foot in the battlefield are at risk of the growing number of threats from above; namely drones and loitering munitions.
At a panel on counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) technology at the Modern Day Marine exposition in Washington, DC, in April, US Marine Corps (USMC) officers explained that there is no one single answer for drone threats. The ideal response is a multi-layered approach involving a variety of systems working together to detect, monitor and neutralise aerial threats.
When it comes to dismounted troops, this
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