Open menu Search

The shift away from Chinese drone technology presents supplier opportunities

20th May 2026 - 14:55 GMT | by Laura Macakova in London, UK

RSS

The US and Lithuania operate the Phantom series of UAVs, manufactured by China’s DJI. (Photo: US Army)

As countries increasingly move away from Chinese drone manufacturing and focus on domestic production and collaboration, Europe and the US are well-placed to step in – although cost remains a crucial consideration.

The acceleration of European initiatives to replace Chinese-made drones is creating opportunities for European manufacturers to provide domestic alternatives. Meanwhile, there continues to be significant growth in the military drone’s systems market, with the war in Ukraine acting as a major catalyst.

Europe is in a strong position to play a significant role in shaping the future of drone warfare. Similarly, the US is shifting away from Chinese drone components, which means replacing parts and technology sourced from China with alternatives made domestically or in trusted countries. These include motors, cameras, batteries and microelectronics. 

Shephard Defence Insight has identified nine

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Laura Macakova

Author

Laura Macakova

Laura Macakova is Defence Researcher at Shephard, based in London.

Laura holds a BA in International …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us