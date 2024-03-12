US Pentagon to reduce investments in main acquisition programmes over FY2025

The US Pentagon unveiled on 11 March its FY2025 budget proposal with a $849.8 billion request. Although it would provide a 1% increase compared to the FY2024 fund, it would not cover the 3% inflation rate, which means a decrease in the department’s overall spending power.

The reduction places the US in an uncomfortable position in the ongoing great power competition with China as it forces the DoD to lower investments in several initiatives such as the F-35 multirole combat aircraft, Virginia-class submarine, Armoured Multi Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) and Stryker.

“We made difficult but responsible decisions focusing on