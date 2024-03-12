To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Pentagon to reduce investments in main acquisition programmes over FY2025

12th March 2024 - 21:20 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

F-35 acquisition efforts will receive fewer investments compared to FY2024. (Photo: US Air Force)

The DoD requested nearly US$850 billion to fund operations over the next fiscal year. Despite the amount being 1% higher than the FY2024 budget request, it has not covered the 3% inflation rate, which could impact the DoD’s main programmes in the medium and long term.

The US Pentagon unveiled on 11 March its FY2025 budget proposal with a $849.8 billion request. Although it would provide a 1% increase compared to the FY2024 fund, it would not cover the 3% inflation rate, which means a decrease in the department’s overall spending power.

The reduction places the US in an uncomfortable position in the ongoing great power competition with China as it forces the DoD to lower investments in several initiatives such as the F-35 multirole combat aircraft, Virginia-class submarine, Armoured Multi Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) and Stryker.

“We made difficult but responsible decisions focusing on

