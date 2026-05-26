Latvian drone interceptor units to enter service “within weeks”
The Latvian Army is to deploy counter uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) or counter drone units imminently, according to the head of the country’s Autonomous Systems Competence Centre, Maj Modris Kairišs.
The units, which Kairišs said will be deployed “very soon, within days but definitely within weeks”, are designed to be small and mobile, consisting of three or four soldiers travelling in a single vehicle and equipped with Latvian interceptor UAS.
The high mobility aspect of the units will be a key part of the capability with the country’s eastern border with Russia and Belarus being remote, rugged and about 450km
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
British Army turns to local option for small robot trials
The UK Government has ordered XRC’s small Rhino UGV for trials just weeks after placing a contract for ARX Robotics Gereon tracked UGV which will also be manufactured in the UK. The latest move is another step in creating a force of 40% uncrewed systems.
-
SOF Week 2026: The Gear Keeping Warfighters Ready in Extreme Climates (Video)
At SOF Week 2026, Pro-Shot Defense discusses the maintenance technologies and weapon support tools designed to keep special operations forces mission ready in the world’s harshest environments.
-
Sweden looks to commercial world to meet military UGV needs
Stockholm is exploring commercial avenues to provide a small uncrewed ground vehicle capable of carrying 500kg with a focus on challenging terrains and C2 systems.
-
Patria TRACKX - The ultimate tracked all-terrain armoured vehicle
Patria TRACKX, the ultimate tracked all-terrain armoured vehicle, is designed to conquer the most challenging environments with ease.
-
NATO’s Crystal Arrow factors in Ukrainian UGV lessons as European interest grows
One goal of NATO’s Exercise Crystal Arrow was to identify the potential uses of uncrewed ground vehicles – as seen on the Ukrainian battlefield – and put platforms into the hands of users.