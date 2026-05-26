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Latvian drone interceptor units to enter service “within weeks”

26th May 2026 - 14:50 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riga, Latvia

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Origin Robotics’ Blaze drone interceptor is one of the systems being deployed with drone interceptor units. (Photo: Origin Roboitcs)

Latvia is one of the countries at the forefront of developing a counter uncrewed aerial system capability, drawing on its own industry to meet a geographical and geo-political circumstance that has seen drone incursions rise.

The Latvian Army is to deploy counter uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) or counter drone units imminently, according to the head of the country’s Autonomous Systems Competence Centre, Maj Modris Kairišs.

The units, which Kairišs said will be deployed “very soon, within days but definitely within weeks”, are designed to be small and mobile, consisting of three or four soldiers travelling in a single vehicle and equipped with Latvian interceptor UAS.

The high mobility aspect of the units will be a key part of the capability with the country’s eastern border with Russia and Belarus being remote, rugged and about 450km

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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