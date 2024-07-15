NATO countries outline strategies to accelerate defence industrial production
NATO member states have adopted a new defence industrial expansion pledge aiming at accelerating production for defence solutions and improving manufacturing capacities. The announcement was made on 10 June at the Washington Summit and outlined strategies and long-term plans.
The agreement built on the Defence Production Action Plan agreed upon at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023 and included additional measures to remove barriers to trade and investment, increase the number of providers and secure critical supply chains.
It also defined lines of action towards increasing defence spending, developing national plans to strengthen industrial capacity, speeding up multinational procurement and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Turning the Hiroshima Accord into Action: Enhancing UK-Japan Defence Collaboration (Studio)
The UK-Japan strategic partnership leverages joint defence initiatives, advanced technologies, and SME integration to enhance military capabilities, foster innovation, and ensure regional and global stability through collective action and effective project management.
-
Why the US military needs an “innovation intervention”
Several issues in the Pentagon’s structure and the defence industrial base have been hampering the country's efforts to produce cutting-edge solutions.
-
Putting Land Equipment Capability in the hands of Military and Defence Personnel
DVD2024 marks more than two-decades of the most significant exhibition for Defence industry, DE&S Delivery Teams, Army HQ and Defence community users of Land Equipment. Staged at UTAC Millbrook since 2003, DVD is a two-day event, which will take place on 18th and 19th September 2024.