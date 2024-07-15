To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO countries outline strategies to accelerate defence industrial production

15th July 2024 - 10:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A welder at the US Army’s Letterkenny Depot. (Photo: US Army)

During the Washington Summit, member states also agreed to improve manufacturing capacities across the alliance and continue investing in joint projects with Ukraine.

NATO member states have adopted a new defence industrial expansion pledge aiming at accelerating production for defence solutions and improving manufacturing capacities. The announcement was made on 10 June at the Washington Summit and outlined strategies and long-term plans.

The agreement built on the Defence Production Action Plan agreed upon at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023 and included additional measures to remove barriers to trade and investment, increase the number of providers and secure critical supply chains.

It also defined lines of action towards increasing defence spending, developing national plans to strengthen industrial capacity, speeding up multinational procurement and

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

