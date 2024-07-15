NATO countries outline strategies to accelerate defence industrial production

NATO member states have adopted a new defence industrial expansion pledge aiming at accelerating production for defence solutions and improving manufacturing capacities. The announcement was made on 10 June at the Washington Summit and outlined strategies and long-term plans.

The agreement built on the Defence Production Action Plan agreed upon at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023 and included additional measures to remove barriers to trade and investment, increase the number of providers and secure critical supply chains.

It also defined lines of action towards increasing defence spending, developing national plans to strengthen industrial capacity, speeding up multinational procurement and