SOF Week 2023: US Marines will test Rheinmetall Mission Master XT UGV
The US Marine Corps (USMC) has been seeking autonomous and robotic ground capabilities to be operated by its soldiers worldwide and will test the Rheinmetall Mission Master XT UGV.
Speaking to Shephard, Louis Harnois, director of business development at Rheinmetall Canada, explained that the USMC has witnessed demonstrations of the system and will conduct trials with the vehicle this summer.
‘The USMC will test MM SP during the Exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia in July-Aug 23. They will also conduct autonomous convoying at Twentynine Palms (California) in late October,’ Harnois noted.
Rheinmetall Mission Master XT is a robust autonomous UGV (A-UGV) designed to carry payloads of up to 1000 kg and to handle platoon or company heavy sensors and weapon systems.
It provides manoeuvrability in extreme terrain and challenging conditions such as ice, snow, sand, rocky, mountainous terrain and stretches of water.
Mission Master XT also features an integrated ballistic protection for internal key components inside the vehicle. An optional extra reinforcement with Level 1 or 2 ballistic protection is available to further for both the A-UGV and the equipment it carries.
This variant provides amphibious capabilities and can travel 750 km without refuelling. Furthermore, its integrated battery facilitates silent watch operations, and its continuous tire inflation system (CTIS) adjusts the A-UGV tire pressure while in motion.
The XT platform is part of Rheinmetall Mission Master family of UGVs. These vehicles were built to be modular and fulfil a range of logistics and battlefield support roles, including battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance, communication relay, fire support, CBRN detection, cargo carrier and medical evacuation.
Each variant of the Mission Master can work with the others and exchange data. Harnois pointed that those platforms provide several operational advantages to SOF teams such as stealth and silent manoeuvrer, amphibious capability, advanced autonomy features and easy transportability.
All Mission Master modules are designed to be quickly and easily interchanged and come preconfigured on a sturdy plate, ready to be bolted and plugged into the base platform within minutes.
The UGVs of this family are driven by the Rheinmetall PATH autonomy kit (A-kit), which enables AI-powered autonomous driving and navigation in a variety of modes.
Other Mission Master variants include the SP (engineered to assist dismounted soldiers) and the CXT (designed to accompany troops in challenging environments) variants.
Apart from the USMC, other US services have also evaluated Mission Master platforms. The SOCOM has conducted trials involving personnel from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) while five US Army bases have received 10 SP UGVs to perform exercises in subterranean and GPS-denied environments.
