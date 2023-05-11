To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SOF Week 2023: Commander, Special Operations Command - Korea interview

11th May 2023 - 20:06 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Commander of Special Operations Command - Korea provides an update at SOF Week 2023.

Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin, Commander, Special Operations Command - Korea, speaks to the SOF Week show daily team about how the RoK-U.S. alliance has evolved and how advanced military training has played a role in this evolution.

