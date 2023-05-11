SOF Week 2023: Commander, Special Operations Command - Korea interview
Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin, Commander, Special Operations Command - Korea, speaks to the SOF Week show daily team about how the RoK-U.S. alliance has evolved and how advanced military training has played a role in this evolution.
More from SOF Week 2023
-
SOF Week 2023: AeroVironment introduces VTOL kit for Puma AE UAS (video)
AeroVironment has introduced the Puma VTOL kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small uncrewed aircraft systems.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM will test electric motorcycles
US Special Operations Command’s next Technical Experimentation event will evaluate Ryvid’s electric motorcycles.
-
SOF Week 2023: CACI International Inc displays EW capabilities (video)
Among the vendors on the show floor at SOF Week 2023 was CACI International Inc.
-
SOF Week 2023: US special forces kick off search for new multi-role watercraft
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has kickstarted initial planning for a second-generation Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), according to service officials.