SOF Week 2023: GSOF reflects on a successful first SOF Week (video)
As the inaugural SOF Week draws to a close, the head of the Global SOF Foundation reflects on a successful event.
Stuart Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation, looks back over the past four days of SOF Week and outlines plans for next year's event.
