SOF Week 2023: CACI International Inc displays EW capabilities (video)

11th May 2023 - 17:20 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Among the vendors on the show floor at SOF Week 2023 was CACI International Inc.

Todd Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions (NSIS) for CACI International Inc, outlines the changing EW environment and the company's offerings on display during SOF Week 2023.

