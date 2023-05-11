SOF Week 2023: CACI International Inc displays EW capabilities (video)
Todd Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions (NSIS) for CACI International Inc, outlines the changing EW environment and the company's offerings on display during SOF Week 2023.
