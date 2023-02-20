US Marine Corps advances amphibious reconnaissance capabilities

BAE Systems successfully tested Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ Stalker and Indago sUAS on an Amphibious Combat Vehicle C4/UAS variant.

BAE System’s ACV C4/UAS vehicle is a mobile systems integration lab built to demonstrate the technology marines need to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance and acquisition capabilities.

The systems particularly enhance the ability of soldiers to sense and communicate targets over the horizon using C4 systems.

Skunk Work's Stalker and Indago UAS are some of the technology components that the ACV C4/UAS employs to achieve this goal.

The Indago and Stalker UAS were tested along with a number of other unspecified products as part of contractor verification testing. Following this testing, the USMC will conduct its own series of tests to assess if the ACV C4/UAS is an appropriate solution for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle programme.

The USMC launched the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle programme to replace its ageing General Dynamics Land Systems LAV-25 fleet.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, approximately 500 ARVs are expected to be procured by the USMC with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2032. The programme is expected to be worth between $1.8 and $6.8 billion.