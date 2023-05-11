SOF Week 2023: AeroVironment introduces VTOL kit for Puma AE UAS (video)
Michael Jorgens, Senior Product Line Manager at AeroVironment, outlines the capabilities of the Puma VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS).
More from SOF Week 2023
SOF Week 2023: Commander, Special Operations Command - Korea interview
The Commander of Special Operations Command - Korea provides an update at SOF Week 2023.
SOF Week 2023: GSOF reflects on a successful first SOF Week (video)
As the inaugural SOF Week draws to a close, the head of the Global SOF Foundation reflects on a successful event.
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM will test electric motorcycles
US Special Operations Command’s next Technical Experimentation event will evaluate Ryvid’s electric motorcycles.
SOF Week 2023: CACI International Inc displays EW capabilities (video)
Among the vendors on the show floor at SOF Week 2023 was CACI International Inc.
SOF Week 2023: US special forces kick off search for new multi-role watercraft
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has kickstarted initial planning for a second-generation Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), according to service officials.
SOF Week 2023: US Air Force Special Operations Command interview (video)
The commander of US Air Force Special Operations Command talks to the SOF Week show daily.