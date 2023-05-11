To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SOF Week 2023: AeroVironment introduces VTOL kit for Puma AE UAS (video)

11th May 2023 - 17:54 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

AeroVironment has introduced the Puma VTOL kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small uncrewed aircraft systems.

Michael Jorgens, Senior Product Line Manager at AeroVironment, outlines the capabilities of the Puma VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS).

