Rheinmetall expands UGV range with new Mission Master CTX

Building on experience with the earlier-generation Mission Master 8x8 uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), which is still in production for export with sales to at least eight countries, Rheinmetall Canada has developed, using internal R&D funding, a larger and more capable UGV called the Mission Master CXT (Compact Xtreme Terrain).

This 4x4 UGV is fully amphibious at a maximum speed of up to 5km/h. It has a payload of 1t and features a continuous tyre inflation system that automatically adjusts pressure to suit the terrain being crossed.

Mission Master CTX is powered by a diesel engine coupled to a hydrostatic transmission which