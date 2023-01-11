To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall expands UGV range with new Mission Master CTX

11th January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

Rheinmetall Canada's Mission Master CXT 4x4 UGV, fitted with a remote weapon station armed with two 7.62mm machine guns. (Photo: author)

Rheinmetall's new 4x4 uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) is intended for armed and unarmed missions with swappable payload modules.

Building on  experience with the earlier-generation Mission Master 8x8 uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), which is still in production for export with sales to at least eight countries, Rheinmetall Canada has developed, using internal R&D funding, a larger and more capable UGV called the Mission Master CXT (Compact Xtreme Terrain).

This 4x4 UGV is fully amphibious at a maximum speed of up to 5km/h. It has a payload of 1t and features a continuous tyre inflation system that automatically adjusts pressure to suit the terrain being crossed.

Mission Master CTX is powered by a diesel engine coupled to a hydrostatic transmission which

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

