Rheinmetall Mission Master fires Thales 70mm guided rockets

7th April 2022 - 16:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Mission Master Autonomous A-UGV equipped with Thales laser-guided FZ275 rockets. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The UGV hit a 4x4 vehicle located 4 km away from the firing point during a live-fire exercise at the Trängslet base in Sweden.

Rheinmetall’s Mission Master Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicle (A-UGV) has used Thales laser-guided FZ275 rockets at the Trängslet base in Sweden during a live-fire exercise that was witnessed by delegations from Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland.

The A-UGV was equipped with a Rheinmetall Fieldranger Multi remote weapons station armed with two seven-tube 70mm rocket launchers from Thales Belgium.

For the demonstration, Mission Master fired Thales 70mm laser-guided rockets at a 4x4 vehicle located 4km away from the firing point. The exercise marked the culmination of the qualification process for the Fieldranger Multi equipped with FZ275 rockets.

Previously limited to aircraft, these area saturation and precise strike applications can engage stationary and mobile targets at ranges of up to 7km with minimal collateral damage.

According to a 7 April press release from Rheinmetall, this new configuration is now ready to be integrated into other types of platforms and armoured vehicles.

Featuring a fully modular architecture, this A-UGV can also be equipped with 12.7mm calibre machine guns, a Dillon Aero M134D gun or 40mm grenade launchers.

The Rheinmetall Mission Master SP-Fire Support is part of the A-UGV family developed by Rheinmetall Canada.

