US Army to power its ground fleet with alternative fuels
The US Army has been increasing efforts to use alternative, clean fuels in its tactical and non-tactical ground fleet as it prepares its ground fleet for deployment on a climate-altered battlefield.
The service is conducting various initiatives involving hybrid propulsion and has electrification as a requirement in several acquisition programmes of land platforms. The branch has also been working on the use of hydrogen and synthetic power sources, in addition to researching fuel efficiency, operational power generation and battery storage.
During a press conference at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC in October, Nicholas Josefik, mechanical engineer for the US Army
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
NATO orders RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
The RBS 70 missile was produced to meet the requirements of the Swedish Army’s short-range air defence needs. The missile was the first weapon of its type to employ laser beam-riding guidance instead of the IR homing guidance system.
-
Poland places $381 million order for Jelcz tracks
South Korea’s Hanwha Defence confirmed in November 2022 that Poland had placed an order for 218 K239s and 23,000 rockets in a contract estimated at US$6.1 billion. In February 2019 the Polish government announced its intention to sign a contract for HIMARS worth $414 million.
-
Poland receives first Gladius UAS battery
The Polish-designed and manufactured system comprises two WB Group platforms, the FT-5 UAV, which will be used in an ISR capability and the BSP-U, an unknown platform with visual similarities to the Warmate 2.
-
Estonian UGV trial demonstrates work done and work to be done
Eleven companies and 20 countries took part in a major two-day trial of large UGVs at the Estonian Military Academy in late June to evaluate the technology capabilities and produce a report on the event's findings.