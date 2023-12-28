US Army to power its ground fleet with alternative fuels

The US Army has been increasing efforts to use alternative, clean fuels in its tactical and non-tactical ground fleet as it prepares its ground fleet for deployment on a climate-altered battlefield.

The service is conducting various initiatives involving hybrid propulsion and has electrification as a requirement in several acquisition programmes of land platforms. The branch has also been working on the use of hydrogen and synthetic power sources, in addition to researching fuel efficiency, operational power generation and battery storage.

During a press conference at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC in October, Nicholas Josefik, mechanical engineer for the US Army