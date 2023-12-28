To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army to power its ground fleet with alternative fuels

28th December 2023 - 09:20 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The branch is working on the conversion of biomass into usable fuel. (Photo: US Army)

The service has been researching hybrid electric systems, fuel efficiency, operational power generation and battery storage, as well as the use of hydrogen and synthetic power sources.

The US Army has been increasing efforts to use alternative, clean fuels in its tactical and non-tactical ground fleet as it prepares its ground fleet for deployment on a climate-altered battlefield.

The service is conducting various initiatives involving hybrid propulsion and has electrification as a requirement in several acquisition programmes of land platforms. The branch has also been working on the use of hydrogen and synthetic power sources, in addition to researching fuel efficiency, operational power generation and battery storage.

During a press conference at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC in October, Nicholas Josefik, mechanical engineer for the US Army

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …



