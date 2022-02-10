To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Green agenda shapes US Army vehicle plans

10th February 2022 - 13:44 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The US Army's NTV fleet comprises vehicles used for administrative, direct mission or operational support functions. (Photo: DVIDS)

Released on 8 February, the service’s first Climate Strategy stated that fully electric light-duty non-tactical vehicles should be fielded by 2027 and all-electric non-tactical vehicles by 2035.

The benefits of using green, clean systems are pushing the US Army towards enhancing its hybrid capacities. Its first 'Climate Strategy' document, released on 8 February,  stated that light-duty fully electric non-tactical vehicles (NTVs) should be fielded by 2027 and all-electric NTVs should be in place by 2035.

NTV refers to any commercial motor vehicle, trailer, material handling or engineering equipment that carries passengers or cargo used for administrative, direct mission or operational support functions.

During a webinar organised by the US-based think tank Center for a New American Security (CNAS) on 8 February,  Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth noted that the goal

