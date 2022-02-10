Green agenda shapes US Army vehicle plans

Thailand to test out combat UGV
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
The benefits of using green, clean systems are pushing the US Army towards enhancing its hybrid capacities. Its first 'Climate Strategy' document, released on 8 February, stated that light-duty fully electric non-tactical vehicles (NTVs) should be fielded by 2027 and all-electric NTVs should be in place by 2035.
NTV refers to any commercial motor vehicle, trailer, material handling or engineering equipment that carries passengers or cargo used for administrative, direct mission or operational support functions.
During a webinar organised by the US-based think tank Center for a New American Security (CNAS) on 8 February, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth noted that the goal
The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.
Patria says work on an MLU for Swedish XA Pasi series wheeled APCs ‘will start immediately’.
Technologies used in the delay-plagued Altay MBT programme will be installed on Turkish Leopard 2A4s in a new modernisation programme.
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.
The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.