US Army to double investments in Patriot and Stinger modifications

The US Army will receive two times more than it requested to modify and improve the Patriot and Stinger missile systems over the current fiscal year and better prepare those capabilities for tomorrow's warfare.

While the service proposed a nearly US$250 million investment in those efforts, the US Congress authorised over $505 million as part of the FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA).

The additional funds will enable the branch to accelerate procurements and upgrades of those capabilities as both systems were reported to perform well on the battlefield in Ukraine and have been receiving growing international interest.