US Army to double investments in Patriot and Stinger modifications

13th January 2025 - 09:26 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Patriot Air Defence System. (Photo: US Army)

Congress authorised more than $505 million for the acquisition and improvement of Patriot and Stinger missile systems.

The US Army will receive two times more than it requested to modify and improve the Patriot and Stinger missile systems over the current fiscal year and better prepare those capabilities for tomorrow's warfare.

While the service proposed a nearly US$250 million investment in those efforts, the US Congress authorised over $505 million as part of the FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA).

The additional funds will enable the branch to accelerate procurements and upgrades of those capabilities as both systems were reported to perform well on the battlefield in Ukraine and have been receiving growing international interest.

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira

