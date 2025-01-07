Romania acquires additional Patriot air defence systems
Romania will enhance its air defence capabilities with the acquisition of additional Patriot radars, control stations and missiles. RTX Raytheon announced on 3 January the award of a $946 million contract, which is the third Patriot order from the country.
An official spokesperson for Raytheon confirmed to Shephard that, as in its previous purchases, the company would work with Romanian defence suppliers as part of its global supply chain network including aerospace solutions providers Aerostar SA and Romaero SA.
Raytheon, however, would not disclose details about the delivery schedule for the Patriot capabilities.
Bucharest signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance
