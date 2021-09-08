US Army advances future long-range fires

New long-range weapon systems for the US Army are expected to emerge this year to fill an urgent capability gap.

The Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) and Mid-Range Capability (MRC) are being developed by the US Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), which contracted industry to deliver the systems.

These will compliment other deep-strike systems that are entering service with the US Army as Long Range Precision Fires capabilities. Examples include the Precision Strike Missile, Extended Long Range Cannon and Strategic Long Range Cannon.

According to a spokesperson from the RCCTO, all the ground equipment for the ...