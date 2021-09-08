To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army advances future long-range fires

8th September 2021 - 11:45 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

CHGB uses a booster rocket motor to accelerate to well-above hypersonic speeds, and then jettisons the expended rocket booster. Dynetics Technical Solutions (DTS) will produce 20 glide body assemblies. (Photo: Dynetics)

As the US Army drives its new programmes for long-range precision fires weapons forward, two of them are expected to come to fruition in the next couple of years.

New long-range weapon systems for the US Army are expected to emerge this year to fill an urgent capability gap.

The Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) and Mid-Range Capability (MRC) are being developed by the US Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), which contracted industry to deliver the systems.

These will compliment other deep-strike systems that are entering service with the US Army as Long Range Precision Fires capabilities. Examples include the Precision Strike Missile, Extended Long Range Cannon and Strategic Long Range Cannon.

According to a spokesperson from the RCCTO, all the ground equipment for the ...

