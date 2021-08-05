To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

US Army awaits long-range cannon study

5th August 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Images, supposedly from an Army Futures Command booth, leaked on social media show a trailer being pulled by a M1070 Heavy Equipment Transporter (Photo: Twitter/LFX160219)

The US Army needs more long-range artillery systems and is embarking on a series of modernisation and technology development efforts, of which SLRC is one.

A study into the potential for a new Strategic Long Range Cannon (SLRC) for the US Army will be completed shortly.

Conducted by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, it will provide the army with some insight into the feasibility of the SLRC concept and whether it should become a programme of record.

A spokesperson from the National Academies told Shephard that the report into SLRC is due to be published in September and is being given to the army in an advisory capacity only.

SLRC is one of five projects that the US Army needs to enhance its ...

