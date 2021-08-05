US Army awaits long-range cannon study

A study into the potential for a new Strategic Long Range Cannon (SLRC) for the US Army will be completed shortly.

Conducted by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, it will provide the army with some insight into the feasibility of the SLRC concept and whether it should become a programme of record.

A spokesperson from the National Academies told Shephard that the report into SLRC is due to be published in September and is being given to the army in an advisory capacity only.

SLRC is one of five projects that the US Army needs to enhance its ...