US Army awaits long-range cannon study

Kuwait receives first modernised Abrams after revised programme timeframe
The M1A2K upgrade programme includes some new features but it is significantly behind its original schedule.
A study into the potential for a new Strategic Long Range Cannon (SLRC) for the US Army will be completed shortly.
Conducted by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, it will provide the army with some insight into the feasibility of the SLRC concept and whether it should become a programme of record.
A spokesperson from the National Academies told Shephard that the report into SLRC is due to be published in September and is being given to the army in an advisory capacity only.
New American-built 155mm self-propelled howitzers, and indigenous 8x8 vehicles armed with 105mm guns, are on the way for Taiwan's army.
A Boxer armoured vehicle with an RT60 turret has been seen for the first time at the WFEL facility in Stockport, and the newly developed system has potential on many different levels.
Ex-Soviet republic on track to receive 82 additional FGM-148 Javelin antitank missiles and associated equipment.
A total of 118 APCs will be delivered to the Kenyan Defence Forces
The range of rocket and tube artillery systems in PLA service continues to grow from an already impressive and diverse foundation.