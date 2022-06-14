Eurosatory 2022: Teledyne FLIR launches new Kobra 725 modular robot

Teledyne FLIR Defense has launched its new Kobra 725 modular UGV, which offers upgrades to its Kobra 710 system.

Briefing Shephard on the Kobra 725 on 14 June during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris, Teledyne FLIR officials said the robotic ground vehicle offers increased mobility and can reach speeds up to 13km/h.

The Kobra 725 is controlled by a games console-style handset and tablet display. Its manipulator arm stretches to around 4m offering, access to hard-to-reach areas. The UGV can also reach to look under itself if needed.

Teledyne FLIR designed the whole system to weigh under 250kg and the Kobra 725 can be easily transported via vehicle in its smallest form, company officials said.

New technology in the robot includes full HD cameras, wide-angle visual/thermal mobility cameras, field-swappable radio modules, and AES-256 encryption.

The Kobra 725 is suitable for various missions, including EOD, remote CBRN detection, weapons integration, and reconnaissance.

Depending on requirements, the camera mast at the back of the robot can also be replaced with a laser rangefinder.

Teledyne FLIR Defense Unmanned and Integrated Solutions VP and GM, Dr David Cullin, said: 'This multi-mission robot gives users a powerful, highly mobile system that keeps them out of danger areas as they evaluate and mitigate threats.'

